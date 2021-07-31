Former Senate president Bukola Saraki is the custody of the EFCC, the anti-graft commission has confirmed

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the agency, said Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering

The development comes a few days after the EFCC told the court that Saraki was blocking its process to probe him

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, is in its custody.

The Punch reported that the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said Saraki was invited for questioning over allegations of corruption and money laundering on Saturday, July 31, in Abuja.

The EFCC on Saturday, July 31, in Abuja, confirmed former Senate president Bukola Saraki is in its custody. Photo credit: Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Source: Facebook

He said the former Senate president was currently in the custody of the commission for the continuation of interrogation.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saraki was invited to allegedly answer questions over theft and laundering of public funds using a network of cronies and proxy companies under his watch as Kwara state governor.

Nigerians react

Abiodun Oni said on Facebook:

"Arresting Saraki at this hour, It's a strategy to divert our attention from the real issue bothering our society.

"APC as a political party can be liken to a criminal party that has no single ideology to move the country forward, except playing drama from time to time."

Jeremiah Mugana said:

"If they have anything against him they should charge him to court.

"They should rather concentrate on Abba Kyari who FBI have presented evidence of his own financial crimes."

Hon Balarabe Habeeb said:

"Very good move."

Saraki is blocking us from probing him, EFCC tells court

Legit.ng had previously reported that Saraki was accused of hindering the process by the EFCC to probe him. The anti-graft agency made this known on Wednesday, July 14, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the counsel to the EFCC, Chile Okoronkwo, told Justice Anwuli Chikere when the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by Saraki were mentioned in the court.

Former Nasarawa governor invited by EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that Saraki's interrogation was happening days after a former Nasarawa state governor, Tanko al-Makura; and his wife, Mairo, were invited and interrogated.

The commission had invited al-Makura and the wife over alleged breach of public trust and misappropriation of billions of naira by his administration.

The senator's chief press secretary, Danjuma Joseph, stated on Thursday, July 28, that the ex-governor was invited by the anti-graft agency “to give his own side of the story to some petitions written against him.”

Source: Legit.ng