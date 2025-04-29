The NUPRC and its Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, have been nominated for top honours at the 2025 Africa Energies Summit Awards in London

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, have been shortlisted for major honours at the upcoming 2025 Africa Energies Summit Awards in London, signalling growing international recognition of Nigeria’s energy reforms.

Komolafe, NUPRC Nominated for Top Awards

NUPRC Boss Komolafe Puts Nigeria on Global Energy Map, Earns Praise Ahead of London Awards

NUPRC is nominated for the Rhino Award, which recognises Africa’s best-performing regulators and national oil companies. Komolafe, who has led the commission since its establishment in 2021, is shortlisted for the Elephant Award, presented to individuals making significant contributions to the continent’s energy advancement.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for May 15 during the 29th edition of the Africa Energies Summit, which gathers industry leaders, regulators, and policymakers from across Africa.

Civil Society Group Hails Progress

Reacting to the nominations, the Alliance for Sustainable Energy Governance in Africa (ASEGA) praised Komolafe and the Commission, describing the recognition as a "timely affirmation of Nigeria’s evolving stature in Africa’s energy sector."

“The nomination of Engr. Komolafe and the Commission points to one thing: strategic, consistent reform works,” said Alhaji Ibrahim Bello Kura, ASEGA’s national president, in a statement on Tuesday.

ASEGA, a network of professionals and advocates focused on energy governance, said the nominations demonstrate the progress made under Komolafe’s leadership in promoting transparency, predictability, and efficiency in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Reform Agenda Gaining Traction

During his Senate confirmation in 2021, Komolafe pledged to establish “a 21st-century regulator and the leading upstream regulator in Africa.” ASEGA said the nominations reflect measurable achievements towards that goal, citing improvements in data-driven regulation, investor confidence, and governance mechanisms.

“At the time of his Senate clearance, many may have viewed his ambition as aspirational. But today, there is measurable progress,” ASEGA noted. “The NUPRC has set a new standard.”

Sector Confidence Boosted by New Initiatives

ASEGA highlighted the Commission’s recent report on hydrocarbon reserves as further evidence of progress. In 2025, NUPRC reported oil reserves of 37.24 billion barrels and gas reserves of 210.5 trillion cubic feet, with projected reserve lives of 64 and 93 years, respectively.

The Commission also introduced initiatives aimed at boosting Nigeria’s oil production by one million barrels per day.

“Statistical improvements alone don’t tell the full story,” ASEGA said. “But when you connect those figures to regulatory actions, you see a pattern of deliberate policy execution.”

Global Validation for Nigerian Reforms

The civil society group emphasised that recognition at an international summit amplifies the significance of the achievements.

“This is not just a local commendation,” ASEGA said. “Peers and observers from across Africa and the global energy space are acknowledging Nigeria’s progress. That sends a powerful signal.”

ASEGA urged the Commission to remain focused on long-term reforms, noting that the nominations should serve as motivation rather than a final destination.

“There’s still more work ahead. But this shows that the direction is right,” the group said.

Strong Competition for Awards

Other contenders for the Rhino Award include PETROCI (Côte d’Ivoire), ANPG (Angola), ANP-STP (São Tomé and Príncipe), SMH (Mauritania), and PETROSEN (Senegal).

Komolafe joins a shortlist for the Elephant Award alongside senior officials from ExxonMobil, Angola’s ANPG, Uganda’s Petroleum Authority, and Madagascar’s OMNIS.

Keynote addresses at the awards will be delivered by Gayle Meikle, CEO of Frontier, and Maggy Shino, Namibia’s Petroleum Commissioner, among others.

