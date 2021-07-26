BBNaija housemate Tega recently stood before her fellow contestants to share some personal things about herself

Tega's revelation about celebrating her marriage anniversary in August got her fellow housemates hailing her

Some Nigerians have, however, asked why the organisers of BBNaija would bring married women to the show

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes housemates have started getting to know more about one another. One person stands before the others to share what they want the other housemates to know.

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares personal details about herself. Photos: @its_tegadominic

Tega introduces herself

Tega, the fourth female housemate to enter the house revealed that she is married. She said she would clock four years in marriage in August.

According to her, she also has a three-year-old child.

Watch her speak below:

Is she the wild card? Fans speculate

akinpelu__kehinde:

"I suspect her as the wild card."

roseisola2:

"She be wild card."

mos_shk3d:

"Why be say na married man and woman bbn go carry come this year. The s*xual part won’t be sweet."

mar_goodness:

"Na wild card biko."

irawobythelma:

"She is engaged not married."

ugwumba_chiamy:

"She be wild cat no doubt is obvious."

0menife:

"4 year anniversary Loadingggggggggggg."

Obi Cubana shows support for Cross

Legit.ng earlier reported that the handler for Cross' social media page reintroduced the housemate, stating that he comes from Oba in Anambra.

Shortly after, a journalist, Yetunde Oduwole, took to her Instagram Story to repost a photo of Cross, stating that she would throw her support behind the fitness enthusiast because he comes from Oba.

She went on to tag Obi Cubana - who comes from the same place - and he reshared the post, signifying his support for Cross.

Nigerians on social media reacted to the development as both men hail from the same place.

