The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday, August 1, suspended one of the most celebrated police officers in Nigeria, Abba Kyari

Kyari's boldness and professionalism endeared him to Nigerians especially over the arrest of a notorious kidnapper, Evans

The fine police cop, however, ran into trouble when the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) indicted him in the prosecution of Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster

FCT, Abuja - Hours after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, recommended the suspension of the embattled head of Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, the Police Service Commission (PSC), has taken decisive action.

The News reports that the PSC approved Kyari's suspension from police service on Sunday, August 1, following damaging accusations made again him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Legit.ng gathered that the IGP had recommended the suspension of Kyari, over indictment in a report by the FBI that he received a bribe from an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known popularly as Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his friends in a $1.1million scam.

Confirming the suspension, the spokesperson for PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Sunday, August 1, said Kyari would remain suspended in office until the outcome of the investigation of his indictment by the FBI.

DCP Abba Kyari will remain suspended until the outcome of the probe into allegation against him

The Nation also reports that Ani said his suspension took effect from Saturday, July 31, and subsists pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the FBI of the United States.

According to the report, the commission also directed the IGP to furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action.

The statement read:

“The commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/vol/V/138 to the Inspector General of Police today, Sunday, August 1, was signed by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and PSC commissioner 1 and the commission’s chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired IGP, who is currently on leave.”

Frank Mba, the Force public relations officer, had earlier said in a statement that the police has set up a Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four senior police officers, headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike.

He said that the SIP is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against Kyari by the U.S. Government as contained in relevant documents made available to the Nigeria police by the FBI.

Police Service Commission says DCP Abba Kyari may be dismissed, prosecuted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there are possibilities that upon the conclusion of investigations and determination of his guilt, DCP Abba Kyari may be prosecuted and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

It was reported that the media chief in the PSC, Austin Braimoh, made this known on Friday, July 30, on the probe into Kyari's alleged ties with Hushpuppi).

Braimoh noted that Kyari might also face prosecution based on the findings of the commission which is looking into the grave claims against him.

