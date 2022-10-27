“I Thought They Wanted To Kiss”: BBNaija’s Maria & Saskay Hug Passionately As They Meet at Event, Fans React
- BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Maria and Saskay, gave their fans something beautiful to talk about as a video of them emerged online
- In the video, the reality stars were happy to see each other after they linked up at an event they attended together
- They served good vibes, and social media users were happy to see it as they showered them with beautiful words
It was a lovely scene as two Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 stars, Maria Benjamin and Saskay, linked up at a recent event, and the latter shared the moment online.
Maria took to her Instagram story channel to share a feel-good video of the moment she bumped o Saskay at the event, and they served an enviable friendship goal.
Upon sighting each other, Maria and Saskay shared a warm embrace, laughed hysterically and almost locked lips during the heartwarming moment.
The video has got fans gushing about their friendship and the bond they share.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to Saskay and Maria's video
Social media users have reacted differently to the emotional video of Saskay and Maria linking up at an event.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Mikkyroxzy
"Lol I like how she pretended she didn’t know they were filming her. So epic. Needs to be learned."
Dorenderick8:
"I thought they wanted to kiss."
Alse_premium_oil:
"You wan kiss am? Why you Dey carry mouth Dey near her all the time."
Hollywood_beauty_med_spa:
"Just two besties grooving, Y’all should stop with your narrative."
Maria and Beatrice go physical as they fight dirty
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija stars Maria and Beatrice showed their dislike for each other in an episode of the reunion show.
From a clip sighted online, Beatrice seemed to have made reference to the moment Maria was caught with somebody's husband.
The statement did not go down well with Maria as she got mad and the ladies exchanged words and almost got physical. Nigerians reacted differently to their confrontation on ntional tv.
Source: Legit.ng