The net worth of Femi Otedola surged by $100 million last month, helping him climb the Forbes billionaire rich list

New data shows that the serial investor and chairman of Geregu Power and First HoldCo moved up in the global wealth ranking

Dangote remains among the top 100, while Elon Musk continues to lead the world’s richest list, ahead of Larry Ellison

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Femi Otedola’s wealth has increased in the last month, helping him climb the global billionaire rich list.

New data from Forbes shows that the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and FBN Holdings Plc net worth has increased to $1.6 billion as of Wednesday, October 8 2025.

Femi Otedola makes more money. Photo: nurphoto

Source: Instagram

This represents a $100 million increase in one month, compared to $1.5 billion in September 2025.

Otedola's new wealth has pushed him up from 2,431st to 2,385th position on the world’s billionaire ranking.

Femi Otedola’s net worth rises

According to Forbes, Otedola, who made his fortune in energy and utilities, benefited from strong investor confidence and the solid performance of Geregu Power Plc, the first power generation company listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Since its debut on the market, the company has attracted institutional and international investors betting on Nigeria’s electricity reform.

At 62 years old, Otedola continues to diversify his investments beyond oil and gas, focusing on the power and finance sectors.

Femi Otedola recently bought N2 billion worth of shares in First Bank. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Other Nigerian billionaires

While Otedola’s fortune climbed, other Nigerian billionaires recorded minimal changes.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, now ranks 93rd globally with a net worth of $24.8 billion, up slightly from $24.4 billion a month ago.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, saw his wealth rise from $7.2 billion to $7.9 billion, placing him 450th.

While Mike Adenuga, founder of Globacom, maintained his net worth at $6.3 billion, ranking 610th globally.

Global billionaire rankings

On the global front, American tech founders continue to dominate. Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg occupy the top three positions, while Bernard Arnault & family remain the richest non-American, sitting in seventh place with $171.5 billion.

Here is the top 10 richest men in the world

Elon Musk: $484.2bn

Larry Ellison: $344.4bn

Mark Zuckerberg: $244.3bn

Jeff Bezos: $234.5bn

Larry Page: $204.7bn

Sergey Brin: $189.9bn

Bernard Arnault & family: $171.5bn

Jensen Huang: $160.7bn

Steve Ballmer: $157.5bn

Warren Buffett: $150.1bn

Source: Legit.ng