Skitmakers Ikorodu Bois have shared their latest production with members of the online community

The group of funny boys recreated a viral intro scene featuring American film stars Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hart

Fans of the boys flooded their comment section with praise and words of commendation for their efforts

Popular comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, has once again scored accolades from social media users after posting their latest production.

The boys were inspired by a viral clip featuring Hollywood’s Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hart, which is an opening of the former’s show on movie streaming platform, Netflix.

The scene was a hilarious exchange between the two film stars and the talented boys in their usual fashion delivered the lines and actions accordingly.

Ikorodu Bois recreate movie scene featuring Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hart. Photo: @ikorodu_bois

One of them rocked an oversized coat and wig just to recreate Taraji's look in the video.

Sharing the clip on their Instagram page, the boys stated that they love the two international movie stars.

Watch the video as sighted on their page below:

Fans, supporters hail Ikorodu Bois for their efforts

Upon sharing the video, netizens flooded the comment section praising the boys for doing a good job with the remake.

Read some comments sighted on their page below:

temiblaq said:

"You guys are doing well."

ms_taiye_gnb said:

"Wow this is intelligent."

empireluxuryluggage said:

"is the boy on red for me."

blackmeedah said:

"It's a 100/10 for me."

tuga_2smart said:

"A sporadic round of Applause."

berrylime1 said:

"omg these kids are good."

Ikorodu Bois recreate Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that the boys gave members of the online community a taste of their creativity.

The talented boys came together to recreate the official trailer of the latest Fast and Furious movie.

Fans and social media users who were impressed flooded their comment section with words of praise and encouragement.

