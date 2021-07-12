Much-loved skit makers Ikorodu Bois have once again given members of the online community a taste of their creativity

The talented boys came together to recreate the official trailer of the latest Fast and Furious movie

Fans and social media users who were impressed flooded their comment section with words of praises and encouragement

Popular comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, have given members of the online community something interesting to talk about.

The boys known for their skillful recreations of movie trailers and music videos released their latest project which is a remake of the Fast and Furious 9 film trailer.

Like previous projects, the boys reenacted the entire trailer making use of random items to improvise and make their version as real as possible.

The boys made use of their popular wheelbarrows, a water-tank among other items to bring their vision to life.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the boys explained that they are big fans of the movie as they pleaded with fans to help them bring the project to the attention of some famous actors.

Their caption read:

"We’re the biggest fans of #FastAndFurious and we’re so inspired by this movie."

Check out the video below:

Fans hail Ikorodu Bois for their creativity

The trailer remake ushered in praises and words of encouragement for the young boys. Read what some of their fans and followers had to say below:

iamnaniboi said:

"Chai. Una wheel barrows don crash finish o. Na to replace dem immediately o."

itzfademi said:

"U guys are great and am very proud of you guys."

mummy_shugaboy said:

babynookandkidsng n is better."

babynookandkidsng said:

"It’s getting better every time. Kudos to you guys. Matching that Energy isn’t a small work."

Fast and Furious acknowledges Ikorodu Bois

Also commending the boys, a handler of the official Fast and Furious movie page urged them to keep going.

The comment read:

"The creativity. You guys are what makes Fast a Family. Can’t wait to see what you do next."

