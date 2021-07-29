Singer Patoranking recently attended an event with his daughter, Wilmer, and he flooded his Instagram page with lovely pictures

The little one posed like a professional in some of the pictures while she took her place beside Patoranking in others

Fans and colleagues of the music star flooded the comment section with lovely remarks for the father and daughter

Singer Patoranking doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to showing the world his beautiful and adorable daughter, Wilmer.

Just recently, the singer and his daughter attended a launch event and they stepped on the red carpet for some lovely pictures.

Patoranking and daughter Wilmer pose in cute photos. Photo: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Some of the photos captured Wilmer freely doing her thing and posing like a supermodel as the cameraman captured her.

In other pictures spotted, Patoranking held on closely to his daughter who looked lovely in a cute white dress.

Check out the pictures below:

Accolades pour in for Patoranking and his daughter

The lovely pictures stirred mixed reactions from fans and colleagues of the music star on his Instagram page. Read some of the remarks below:

toolzo said:

"She was such a sweetheart....can I have her pls?"

etek_notions said:

"Striking resemblance . This na 100% DNA sealed."

ekehugochukwu said:

"Money dey make children grow fast."

barbielaurel said:

"Jesus she’s so grown little Wilmer."

iamwalexizzleofficial said:

"So cute father n daughter."

