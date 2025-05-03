Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has reacted to its ongoing efforts to reverse fines imposed by the Nigerian government

The tech giant expressed concern about the amount being demanded by Nigerian government agencies

A deadline has been given for Meta to pay the fine, prompting the company to consider shutting down its operations in Nigeria

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reacted to reports that Meta has hinted at the possibility of exiting Nigeria.

The commission claims the media reports of Meta's decision are a strategic manoeuvre to influence public opinion and pressure regulatory reconsideration.

Meta Platforms, which include Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, are widely used by Nigerians for business and connecting with loved ones.

Meta threats to leave Nigeria

In a statement signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, FCCPC Director of Public Affairs, Meta described’s threat as

“A calculated move aimed at inducing negative public reaction and potentially pressuring the FCCPC to reconsider its decision.

"The FCCPC investigated Meta Platforms and WhatsApp (jointly referred to as "Meta Parties") for allegedly violating the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

"The Commission found that Meta Parties engaged in multiple and repeated infringements of the FCCPA (2018) and the NDPR.

"These infringements included denying Nigerians the right to control their personal data, transferring and sharing Nigerian user data without authorisation, discriminating against Nigerian users compared to users in other jurisdictions and abusing their dominant market position by forcing unfair privacy policies."

The Commission noted that Meta had been fined for similar breaches in Texas ($1.5billion) and was only recently asked to pay $1.3 billion for violating E.U. Data Privacy Rules.

The FCCPC stated.

“Elsewhere in India, South Korea, France and Australia, Meta had faced varying penalties for similar breaches. But Meta never resorted to the blackmail of threatening to exit those countries. They obeyed.

“Threatening to leave Nigeria does not absolve Meta of liabilities for the outcome of a judicial process.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the FCCPC remains committed to its pursuit of consumer protection and data privacy towards ensuring a fairer digital market in Nigeria."

According to the Commission, the recent affirmation of FCCPC’s final order by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal requires Meta Parties to take steps to comply with Nigerian law, stop exploiting Nigerian consumers, change their practices to meet Nigerian standards and respect consumer rights, consistent with international best practices, Cable reports.

Meta fined $220m

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the FCCPC imposed a huge fine of $220 million for alleged anti-competitive practices, while the advertising regulator fined Meta $37.5 million for running unapproved advertisements.

Additionally, the Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) imposed a fine of $32.8 million for alleged violations of data privacy laws.

In court filings reviewed by The BBC, Meta expressed concerns over these penalties and the regulatory environment in Nigeria.

