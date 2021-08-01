The federal government has finally given a timeline of more coronavirus vaccination in the country

The information was released on behalf of the government by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA)

It was gathered that Nigeria ran out of the initial four million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines three weeks ago

Abuja - A report by Channels TV indicates that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said about 4.8 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines will arrive on Monday, August 2.

Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the CEO/Executive Director NPHCDA on Sunday, August 1, revealed that the Nigerian government will take delivery of the serum which is a donation from the United States government.

Shuaib speaking in Abuja, said the consignment will be the largest vaccines received since the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign began back in March.

This development is coming amid the strict warning by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) for strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.

NAFDAC approves 2 new COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, speaks on risks, benefits

Earlier, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) approved Moderna and Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria after much consideration and research.

Professor Moji Adeyeye, NAFDAC's director-general, announced the approval on Thursday, July 15, during a press conference in Abuja.

Professor Adeyeye explained that the decision of the agency came after it realised that the benefits of using the vaccines outweigh the risks, although they are yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nigerian govt to receive 41 million COVID-19 vaccines as third wave begins

Meanwhile, the federal government on Tuesday, July 13, said Nigeria is set to receive 41,282,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of September 2021.

The announcement was made by the executive director of the NPHCDA at the agency's weekly press briefing attended by Legit.ng reporter.

Speaking at the briefing Shuaib said expected doses of vaccines expected in the country include the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, Pfizer-Bio-N Tech/Moderna and Johnson & Johnson products. Read more:

