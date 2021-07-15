Two new COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna and Sputnik, were approved by NAFDAC on Thursday, July 15

NAFDAC's director-general, Moji Adeyeye, disclosed that the approval was given after the agency carried out independent research

Adeyeye added that the drugs at the moment have not been approved for use by the World Health Organisation

Abuja - After much consideration and research, the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved Moderna and Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

Professor Moji Adeyeye, NAFDAC's director-general, announced the approval on Thursday, July 15, during a press conference in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

Professor Adeyeye explained that the decision of the agency came after it realised that the benefits of using the vaccines outweigh the risks, although they are yet to be approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), The Nation also reported.

