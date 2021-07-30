The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 558 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday, July 29.

The federal health agency made this known via a post on its verified Facebook page on Friday, July 30.

NCDC confirms 558 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths on Thursday, July 29. Photo credit: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

Two new deaths arising from COVID-19 complications were also confirmed in the Thursday update.

List of affected states

Lagos - 376 Oyo - 33 Akwa Ibom - 26 FCT - 22 Imo - 15 Bayelsa - 13 Ekiti - 13 Kano - 12 Ogun - 11 Plateau - 11 Delta - 9 Jigawa - 6 Rivers - 4 Zamfara - 4 Edo - 2 Ebonyi - 1

Total COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nigeria so far

So far, the NCDC's record shows that 178,821 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria out of which 164,930 people have recovered while 2,141 people died.

According to the update, Thursday’s figure is higher when compared with 535 cases reported 24 hours earlier and ranks highest daily tally since March 4 when 708 cases were reported, Premium Times noted.

COVID-19: UNILAG confirms 3rd wave as students contract virus in hostels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday, July 14, confirmed what appears to be the third wave of COVID-19 on its campus as some students were said to have been infected with the dreaded virus.

In a statement released by its spokesman, Nonye Oguama, UNILAG said there is an increased number of patients at the University of Lagos Medical Centre showing symptoms of the virus.

Stating that it will attend to only emergency cases at the moment, the institution assured members of its community that it will do its utmost to address the situation according to the guidelines of the federal and state governments.

Lagos coronavirus isolation centres getting occupied again

In a related development, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed concern over the increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

Speaking on Sunday, July 11, Governor Sanwo-Olu said isolation centres in Lagos have recorded a five per cent increase in occupancy in two weeks, adding that there is every reason to believe the state is witnessing the third wave.

He stated that the responsibility of managing the third wave belongs to everyone.

