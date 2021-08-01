Hushpuppi could be sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to scam Premier League club

The Instagram celebrity and his gang were also responsible for wrecking businesses worth over £200m in 2019.

Ramon Abbas recently pleaded guilty to the charges levied against him and will be awaiting his judgement in due time

Nigerian influencer Ramon Olorunwa Abbas mostly referred to as Hushpuppi on Instagram could bag 20 years jail term.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to being part of a gang that tried defrauding an unnamed Premier League outfit of over £100 million.

Hush was busted by the FBI alongside his cohorts after scamming so many people who fell victim to his scheme.

The social media personality flaunted his affluence all over the internet with pictures alongside his expensive cars, in private jets, and expensive clothes.

Sport Bible was said to have been valued at £29 million while he also owned 13 luxury cars amongst his possessions.

The publication further revealed that the cartel sent the club an email scam in which legitimate email addresses were 'hacked and spoofed.'

Although it is unclear yet if the EPL outfit paid the money in 2019, many British people and many others in across the globe were said to have fallen victims in a scam that saw businesses lost about £200 million or more as reported by SunSport.

US prosecutors reveal the social media influencer "funded his luxurious lifestyle by laundering illicit proceeds generated by con artists who use increasingly sophisticated means."

Why FBI is investigation Hushpuppi

Legit.ng earlier reported that investigations have commenced into the alleged fraudulent activities of Hushpuppi, after his gang attempted to dupe Premier League club about £100m (N48bn).

Over 10 days after the arrest of the alleged fraudster, the Dubai police released a footage that captured the operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’ that led to the arrests.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, Christopher Wray, has extended his appreciation to the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, for the concerted efforts in arresting alleged fraudsters.

