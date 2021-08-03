A Nigerian man, GIdeon Dominics, has gone online to say that his cousin identified as Elvis Okafor was wrongfully taken for a criminal

Circling out his brother among those that were paraded in a photo, Gideon revealed the Elvis had only gone out to buy food

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to sympathise with him and hope his brother overecomes

A young Nigerian man, Gideon Dominics, has taken to Facebook to cry out that his cousin, Elvis Okafor, has been wrong paraded as a criminal.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 2, he said that the young man went out to buy foodstuff for his sick mother.

The man said his cousin went out to buy food. Photo source: Gideon Dominics

Gideon revealed that the young man went to the market immediately after he came back from church on Sunday.

Attaching a photo of suspected criminals who had guns showcased in front of them, the man lamented that his brother has been wrongly picked.

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has been shared over 800 times as it attracted tens of comments from Nigerians.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

Tochi Ugohoji said:

"Thank God he is seen alive in the first place."

Juliet Nkeiruka Obayi said:

"May God Almighty prove himself in this case....no body will harm him in the mighty name of Jesus Amen."

Grace Edwin said:

"We indigen of Nigeria are living our daily life here In fear may God help us."

Chuks Onumaegbu said:

"Nigeria government becoming lawless clueless and destroying innocent youths in the southeast this not a good omen the world is watching..."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man suspected to be a financier of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) was arrested by the police in Imo state.

The Imo state police command disclosed that the suspect, Boniface Okeke, and 25 members of the group were arrested Sunday, August 1, at a hotel in the Orlu area of Imo state.

According to the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, the suspects were held in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and individuals.

Source: Legit