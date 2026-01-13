Madam Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, wife of former Ogun State Governor Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, passed away peacefully at the age of 100

Madam Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, wife of the first civilian Governor of Ogun state, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, has died at the age of 100.

Legit.ng gathered that she passed away peacefully on Monday, according to a statement released by her family.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 13, by her daughter, Olubukunola Onabanjo, who described the late matriarch as a pillar of strength whose life was marked by faith, service, and devotion to family.

Family confirms peaceful passing

In the statement, the family expressed gratitude to God for her long and fulfilled life, noting that she died surrounded by love.

“The family of Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, former Governor of Ogun State, announces with deep sorrow, yet with gratitude to Almighty God, the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother,” the statement read.

It added,

“Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo (1925–2026) was called to glory on Monday, January 11. We thank God for her long and fulfilled life, and for the enduring legacy of love, strength, and faith she leaves behind. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Onabanjo's legacy hailed

Madam Onabanjo was widely regarded as a stabilising influence within the Onabanjo family and a quiet supporter of her husband’s public service during his years in office.

Her husband, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, served as Ogun State’s first civilian governor from 1979 to 1983 and was a prominent journalist.

He was best known for his widely read weekly column, Ayekooto, before his death in 1990.

The family has yet to announce burial arrangements, but tributes are expected from political leaders, journalists, and residents of Ogun state who remember the Onabanjos for their contributions to public life and governance.

