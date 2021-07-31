The ongoing APC ward congress has been hit by a huge setback in Bayelsa state following a court pronouncement

A High Court in the state has suspended the exercise in wake of a Supreme Court verdict invalidating the Mai Mala Buni-led leadership

Two factions are at loggerhead in the state with each led by petroleum minister, Chief Timipre Sylva and former minister of state for agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri

Bayelsa - The All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 31, has been suspended by a court in Bayelsa state.

The congressional exercise is billed to hod in 33 out of 36 states of the federation despite the Supreme Court judgement technically invalidating the party leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

APC congress has been suspended in Bayelsa by a High Court. Credit: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Facebook

The ruling party is seeking to put its leadership on the balance wheel but in Bayelsa, a High Court judgement delivered by Justice Enekinimi Uzaka stopped the APC from conducting the congresses pending the determination of a motion of notice before the court, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Justice Uzaka suspended the congress amid indications that parallel congress may hold in 105 wards of Bayelsa by two factions which are at a loggerhead.

Each faction is led by petroleum minister, Chief Timipre Sylva and former minister of state for agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri.

Faction shuns congress in Rivers

In Rivers state, there are indications that the party faction led by Senator Magnus Abe has announced a boycott of the party’s ward congresses.

The faction cited an alleged attempt to exclude members loyal to Magnus from the exercise by the faction led by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Addressing his supporters from the 23 local government areas in Rivers, Senator Magnus said:

"There is really no crisis in this party. The crisis in the party is that the minister (Amaechi) said anybody who is with Senator Abe is no longer a member of the APC and cannot be entitled to any opportunity or privilege within the APC."

Party may hold a parallel congress in Ogun

APC members loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun may hold a parallel congress today amid climaxing feuds.

Supporters of the two party chieftains were seen preparing for the congress.

Cry over alleged move to manipulate congress in Osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some youths who are members of the APC in Osun have accused senior members of the party in the state of sharp practices.

The youths specifically stated that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and caretaker chairman of the APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun are manipulating the processes ahead of the ward congress of the party scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

