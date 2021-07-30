The planned ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state is currently under threat

A group in the state, Progressive Youth Movement, says some senior members of the party are planning to manipulate the exercise

The group called on the national leadership of the party to intervene and ensure illegality is not sustained

Osogbo - Some youths who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun have accused senior members of the party in the state of sharp practices.

The youths specifically stated that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and caretaker chairman of the APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun are manipulating the processes ahead of the ward congress of the party scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

Angry APC members hit the streets

The youths who staged a protest on the Gbongan-Ibadan road, Ogo-Oluwa in the Osun capital Osogbo, on Friday, July 30 alleged that Oyetola and Famodun are hijacking the nomination forms brought by some national officials of the APC to the state.

According to the group, the national officials who came to Osogbo last week Saturday, July 24 were camped at a hotel under security surveillance and were barred from relating with any other members of the party in the state.

The youth group known as Progressive Youth Movement, called on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to intervene in the matter and ensure that there is a free and fair ward congress in the state.

Speaking at the secretariat, one of the leaders of the group, Mr. Rasheed Raji, said:

“Thousands of our members have paid for the nomination forms to participate in the ward congress but were not given form.

“Only members of Governor Oyetola’s group, IleriOluwa were given form. This is a plan to manipulate congress. The national secretariat of our party should know this.”

Party members allege hijack of ward congress in Osun

Among the protesters was one Mrs. Opeyemi Adetipe who condemned what she described as brazen balkanization of the party by Governor Oyetola and Famodun, accusing them of intimidating and harassing members of the party who do not belong to their camp.

Adetipe said the alleged hijacking of the nomination forms by the duo is evidence of the politics of division and self-destruction being played by both the governor and the party chairman.

She called on the national leaders of the party to rescue the soul of Osun APC and its members from Governor Oyetola and Famodun.

Meanwhile, ahead of its ward congresses across the country, the national leadership of the APC has threatened to sanction any member or group who organises any parallel congress.

The National Caretaker Committee, in a notice, issued to all members and signed on Friday, July 30 and seen by Legit.ng, reminded all party members and stakeholders of the National Executive Council (NEC) resolution of December 2020.

The notice which was signed by the party's national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the NEC resolution subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.

Akpanudoedehe had earlier hinted that Buni will continue as the chairman of the CECPC despite pressure from some party members that the Yobe state governor should step down.

He made this known while addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, July 29.

His words:

“We stand with our national chairman, we will go ahead with the congresses as planned.”

