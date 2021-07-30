Nollywood’s Charles Okocha has shared a touching video with his fans and followers on his social media page

The heart-melting clip captured the moment he made a surprise visit to his daughter’s school and left her feeling emotional

Fans flooded the comment section with different reactions with some hailing the comic actor for being a good father

Actor Charles Okocha doesn’t joke with his daughter, Mercy, and this explains the surprise he recently pulled on her after being away from home for several weeks.

The Nollywood star and some friends showed up at his daughter’s school unannounced and left the young lady feeling emotional.

Charles shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the moment Mercy ran out of the school gate into his warm embrace.

The doting dad did not hold back from lifting his daughter in the air and plastering her with kisses. Charles also told his daughter how much he loves her and missed her while he was away.

Sharing the video on his page, the actor wrote:

"Missed ma daughter so much I had to pull up at her school unannounced. @mercy__okocha DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH!!"

Watch the touching video below:

Fans, colleagues hail Charles Okocha

The video post made many see the actor in a different light and they couldn’t help but hail him for being a good dad to his daughter.

Read comments below:

omalicha55 said:

"Father’s love."

princesssholaolufuwa3 said:

"Wat a sweet and responsible father you are God bless and your family."

chincoboss_hypenation said:

"See Father’s Love."

dominionnokibe said:

"This is so beautiful."

don_chuka said:

"Wahala for who no get daughter o...so lovely."

