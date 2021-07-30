Quite a number of times, international celebrities have been accused of tapping into African culture and often misinterpreting it

Popular singer, Beyonce falls in the former category but does a great work at interpreting and paying tirbute

A number of times, her dressing or music video concept have been attributed to one of Nigerias tribe, Yoruba's most revered deities, Osun

Powerful goddess and wife of the god of thunder, Sango, Osun is highly regarded as one of the most powerful deities to exist in Yoruba land.

She is a river goddess associated with fertility and sensuality hence the reason a lot of women worship her and look to her for fruits of the womb.

Beyonce pays homage to Osun goddess Photo credit: @beyonce/@ed_quest_ng

Source: Instagram

Osun is a powerful goddess who reigns over the waters of the Osun Sacred Grove in Nigeria, the same place her dedicated worshippers pay homage to her every year.

In other stories, Osun is capable of taking and giving life, with the power to cause drought or flood, and she is worshipped in other parts of the wold as well.

Beyonce channels Osun

Beyonce has channelled Osun several times through her music and appearance. In her 2016 single, Hold Up, the symboled the abundance of Osun through water. She opened the doors and emerged with a burst of fresh water. A feat Osun is known for.

At the 2017 Grammys. the singer shook the world when she showed up with the pregnancy bump of her twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

Most importantly, she paid homage to the goddess of fertility who is known to bless women with twins by rocking a chainmail bikini and celestial head piece.

Check out this post below:

Blue Ivy wins first Grammy Award

Queen of pop Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy is following her footsteps and slowly embracing greatness at her young age.

The nine-year-old who made her musical debut in her mother’s video has bagged her first Grammy Award.

During the Sunday, March 14, award show, Blue was feted for Best Music Video category in Beyonce’s viral song Brown Skin Girl.

Source: Legit