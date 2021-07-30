A young lady, Kiara Lofton, has taken to social media to highlights her achievements in the year 2021

The 21-year-old graduate of hospitality management bought a car and got appointed as a manager at Amazon

Describing the year as one of the best of her life, Kiara appreciated God for the successes she recorded

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The year 2021 has been blessings upon blessings for a young lady.

The 21-year-old recently took to social media to highlight the big wins she had recorded so far in the year.

The excited lady stated that without God she would be nothing Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Kiara Lofton

Source: UGC

The lady named Kiara Loft shared on her LinkedIn page that she not only bagged a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from Virginia State University, US but was also appointed a manager at Amazon.

Kiara added that she bought herself a brand new 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

The excited lady thanked God for making her so successful.

People celebrate her successes

Pierre Luigi Jean-Baptiste stated:

"Great to hear! Congratulations!"

Oluwabori Soyele said:

"This is massive! Congratulations to you on your achievement.Keep blazing the trail."

Adesoye Oyelowo wrote:

"Well deserved congratulations."

Odessa Gbengon commented:

"Congratulations girl… More wins."

Prosper Vudugah remarked:

"It is really a great year yet.

"More is to come.

"Congratulations Kiara."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Lady counts her blessings after dumping corporate job for bronze-making

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who had ditched a corporate job for bronze-making had achieved success.

The Edo-born lady never envisaged herself dabbling into bronze making until the journey started with a striking interest to know more.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the young "artpreneur" revealed that apart from the joy brought by the job, making a bronze is a source of pride for her because it means the "history and cultural heritage" of Benin and Edo are intact.

She, however, said bronze casting is forbidden for women in the state, adding that it is an age-long culture people still respect and hold on to.

Source: Legit