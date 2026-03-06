A Nigerian lady who works at an orphanage home has shared a heartwarming post showing her arrival at the building

The video showed some of the children at the orphanage running towards her to greet her with smiles on their faces

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate the share their various opinions in the comments

A heartwarming scene was captured at an orphanage home in Nigeria, showing the deep bond between a caregiver and the children in her care.

The lady's arrival at the facility was met with so much joy, as the children ran towards her, beaming with excitement.

Orphanage home staff member posts moment kids ran to hug her. Photo credit: @LifeofGap/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady working at orphanage welcomed by children

Identified as @LifeofGap on TikTok, the lady shared a video capturing the moment, giving her followers a sneak peek into her experiences working at the orphanage.

The clip spoke volumes about the love and affection she shares with the children, confirming the positive impact of her work.

She captioned the post:

"POV: You work at an orphanage home. The children always run to meet you each time they see you. My beautiful experiences as someone working at an orphanage."

Reactions as orphanage worker posts heartwarming video

TikTok users were quick to react to the post, praising the lady for her dedication and compassion towards the children.

Many expressed their admiration for her work, while others shared their own experiences of witnessing similar heartwarming moments.

Busayo said:

"They are so pretty. I am obsessed with kids their presence alone is a therapy."

@Divine _favour said:

"Na y I no dey like go motherless home cause tears go full my eyes. And they are always cute."

@esteem211 said:

"Please you people should give these children out for adoption, no child deserves to grow up in an orphanage pls, give them our they need a home they need love."

@neymah said:

"I grew up in an orphanage but it felt better than being in relatives homes. May my mom just continue to rest in eternal peace life without mom."

@mirabellnlewedim said:

"How much to adopt a 4 years old daughter and what will I bring."

@olayinkaonibalusi reacted:

"I need one for adoption. Where is your location pls?"

@serahswanky22 commented:

"Dream. I really want to own orphanage. I too like kids."

@godsloveisabundant said:

"My heart breaking."

@Deborah asked:

"Can I adopt baby girl?"

@Asha~Tee reacted:

"Where is your orphanage home ma’am I’d love to adopt twins or triplets infant and am ready to go through all procedures."

@carolinecarol213 said:

"My dream is to be financially stable so that i can be able to buy clothes and food for kids in orphanages or one build an orphanage."

@Imoleayo Tijesu Oluwatunmise added:

"Can my sister come to your office for adoption please shes looking for God's eyes for almost 20 years in her marriage now and now she's looking for where to adopt."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng