FIFA has confirmed ticket sales and participating teams for the 2026 World Cup Intercontinental Play-Off Tournament

DR Congo remains listed for the competition despite Nigeria’s pending eligibility complaint

The NFF alleges that some Congolese players should not have been eligible due to dual citizenship rules

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be slipping away after FIFA moved forward with preparations for the Intercontinental Play-Off Tournament, while the complaint filed by the Nigeria Football Federation remains unresolved.

The global football governing body confirmed that ticket sales for the tournament have officially opened, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo still listed among the participating teams.

The move has raised fresh concerns that Nigeria’s petition regarding the eligibility of several Congolese players may not be resolved before the decisive matches take place.

Nigeria had hoped the case would potentially reopen their path to qualification, but FIFA’s latest announcement suggests the tournament preparations are continuing regardless of the ongoing dispute.

FIFA moves ahead with play-off plans

FIFA, via its official website, confirmed on March 5 that ticket sales have begun for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament, which will determine the final two teams to qualify for the expanded tournament set to take place in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The play-off competition will be staged in Mexico later this month, with matches scheduled in Guadalajara and Monterrey. The semi-finals are set for March 26, while the finals will take place on March 31.

According to FIFA, Guadalajara will host Pathway 1 matches involving Jamaica national football team, New Caledonia national football team, and the DR Congo national football team.

Pathway 2 will feature Bolivia national football team, Suriname national football team, and the Iraq national football team in Monterrey.

The confirmation of participating teams has sparked fresh debate among Nigerian football fans who are still awaiting FIFA’s verdict on the complaint submitted by the NFF.

Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo

Nigeria’s protest stems from the dramatic African play-off final where the Super Eagles lost to DR Congo on penalties after a tightly contested match.

Following the defeat, the NFF filed an official petition to FIFA alleging that DR Congo fielded ineligible players during the match, BBC Sport reports.

The complaint specifically focuses on players who recently switched international allegiance to represent the Congolese side.

According to Nigeria’s football authorities, some of those players should not have been eligible due to national citizenship regulations.

Among the players mentioned in the complaint are Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, both of whom featured in the decisive match played in Morocco.

The NFF claims that Congolese law does not permit dual citizenship, meaning the players’ eligibility to represent DR Congo could be questioned under local legal provisions.

DR Congo rejects Nigeria’s allegations

However, the Congolese Association Football Federation (FECOFA) has strongly dismissed Nigeria’s allegations.

Congolese football authorities insist that all players fielded during the match were properly cleared through FIFA’s international eligibility processes.

They argue that once FIFA approves a nationality switch, the players are fully eligible to represent their new national team.

With FIFA yet to deliver a final ruling on the matter, uncertainty continues to surround Nigeria’s hopes of making it to the historic 48-team World Cup.

If the petition is rejected, Nigeria’s dream of competing on football’s biggest stage in 2026 may officially come to an end.

NFF reacts to latest World Cup rumour

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has hit back at the claims that FIFA had delivered a verdict on the 2026 FIFA World Cup case against DR Congo.

NFF’s director of media and communications Dr Ademola Olajire, debunked the rumours circulating in the media, claiming that there has yet to be an official communication from FIFA, and the NFF will be the first to know and not the media.

