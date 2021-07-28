According to the latest of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) published on Tuesday, July 27, the nation recorded 404 new cases of COVID-19 as Lagos tops the list of affected states with 356 new infections.

The figure has raised the total number of cases in Nigeria to 171,728 as recorded by the NCDC on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Tuesday's record, according to reliable statistics, is the highest the country has recorded in four months, Premium Times reports.

At the moment, the death toll has spiked to 2,134 while there are 164,837 discharged patients who are certified to have fully recovered from the ravaging virus.

Lagos is still the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria (Photo: NCDC)

Source: Facebook

The list of other states troubled by the global pandemic and their individual number of cases are given below:

1. Rivers-18

2. FCT-7

3. Ekiti-5

4. Kaduna-5

5. Gombe-3

6. Kano-3

7. Edo-2

8. Ogun-2

9. Bayelsa-1

10. Plateau-1

11. Nasarawa-1

Read the NCDC's full report below:

