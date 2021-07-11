Coronavirus isolation centres getting occupied again as the third wave of COVID-19 hits harder in the country

The Lagos state governor and incident commander, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called for caution by citizens

The governor stated that all hands must be on deck to prevent a major health emergency in the state

Lagos - The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed concern over the increasing coronavirus cases in the state.

Speaking on Sunday, July 11, Governor Sanwo-Olu said isolation centres in Lagos have recorded a five per cent increase in occupancy in two weeks, adding that there is every reason to believe the state is witnessing the third wave.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was one of the first persons to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi/Majority World/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

The new realities of COVID-19

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“From the beginning of July, we started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at 8th of July 2021.

“The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern. Also, within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at our two isolation centres increased from an average of one per cent to six per cent.

“This is the new and disturbing reality that now confronts us. But we must not be demoralised by this. We must instead resolve that we will not leave any stone unturned in our bid to effectively mitigate the third wave of this pandemic in Lagos state.”

Premium Times newspaper reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that the responsibility of managing the third wave belongs to everyone.

He said without the cooperation of the public at large, there is a risk of losing both lives and livelihood, on a devastating scale.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2.

The NCDC in a statement said the variant was detected in a traveller to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travellers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

The deadly Delta variant is recognised by the World Health Organisation as a variant of concern, given its increased transmissibility.

Meanwhile, the federal government had debunked the claim that people who received the coronavirus vaccine could generate a magnetic field in the vaccination site or light up an electric bulb.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency's (NPHCDA) executive director, Faisal Shuaib, said some anti-vaccination individuals came up with the magnetic conspiracy theory.

According to him, the conspiracy theorists aim to deceive people with their videos and claims. Shuaib said this at the NPHCDA weekly press briefing attended by Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, July 6, in Abuja.

