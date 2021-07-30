The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in pain over the death of one of its strong pillars in Anambra state, Emma Nweze

In a statement released on Facebook on Thursday, July 29, the PDP confirmed Nweze's sudden demise

Before his death, Nweze had served the the opposition party in some administrative offices including the chairmanship of the PDP's chapter in the state

Anambra - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the death of Chief Emma Nweze who was its former chairman in the Anambra chapter.

According to a Facebook post from the party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, July 29, the PDP in a tone of sadness stated that given Nweze's patriotic spirit while alive, his death is a national tragedy.

The party said late Nweze was one of the pillars that stood for its ideology (Photo: PDP)

Source: Facebook

The party, without stating the cause of his death, added that the deceased's numerous contributions to the entrenchment of democratic tenets of justice, equity, and good governance in Nigeria will immortalise him.

A part on the statement read:

Chief Nweze was a quintessential administrator, a dogged democrat, remarkably humble team player and grassroots mobilizer, who made innumerable sacrifices for the stability and growth of our party and remained loyal to the good cause, for which our party is known, to the very end.

"It is painful that Agbalanze left the scene at a time our great party and indeed the people of Anambra need his wealth of experience, political sagacity and forthrightness the most, but we take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life in the service of humanity to the glory of God."

The PDP commiserated with the bereaved family and called on God to grant those he left behind the strength to bear what they described as an irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Prince Muiz Shodipe, the secretary of the PDP in Lagos state, had died. He died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 28. The PDP's publicity secretary, Taofik Gani, confirmed Shodipe's death in a statement.

Gani said the sudden loss of Shodipe to the cold hands of death was one death too much for the party, lamenting that the death might affect the party's progress in the state.

His words:

“The party fears that the death of the dogged Secretary at this time is a big blow which may slow the reengineering of the party in the state..."

Source: Legit