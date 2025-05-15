DSS has denied holding IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in solitary confinement, with a witness testifying solitary confinement is not a DSS practice

Court admitted evidence linking IPOB to the killing of former aide Ahmed Gulak, including a medical report and police findings

Trial adjourned amid legal tussles; defence requests documents while court reprimands a lawyer for unprofessional social media posts

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied claims that it kept Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in solitary confinement. Kanu, who faces seven counts of terrorism and treasonable felony, has been in DSS custody since 2021.

DSS operative refutes solitary confinement allegation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has addressed claims regarding the solitary confinement of Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Twitter

At the resumed hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, a DSS witness, identified only as PW-BBB, testified under cross-examination by Kanu’s legal team led by former Attorney-General Kanu Agabi, SAN, Leadership reported.

The operative insisted that “solitary confinement is not a practice of the DSS,” directly refuting allegations raised by Kanu’s lawyers.

Agabi expressed concerns over Kanu’s prolonged detention, describing it as “cruel and inhuman treatment.”

The witness admitted to being an investigator but denied involvement in Kanu’s handling or charge drafting.

Court admits evidence linking IPOB to political violence

The court admitted a medical report and death certificate of former presidential aide Ahmed Gulak, alleged by the prosecution to have been murdered after Kanu ordered a sit-at-home directive, Vanguard reported.

A police report from Owerri, Imo state, linking the killing to suspected IPOB members, was also tendered.

Kanu’s legal team challenged the credibility of video evidence depicting his DSS interrogation, arguing only Kanu and his team were visible. The witness defended the footage as standard DSS procedure.

Trial proceedings and legal tussles

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally spoken out on accusations of keeping Nnamdi Kanu in solitary confinement.

Source: Getty Images

The trial was adjourned after Kanu’s lawyer requested documents from the police, which the prosecution opposed, accusing the defence of delaying tactics. The prosecution indicated readiness with five more witnesses.

Justice James Omotoso granted the adjournment in the interest of justice but reprimanded a defence lawyer for unprofessional social media posts accusing DSS of barring access to Kanu.

In a related statement, concerns were raised about derogatory comments made against the Igbo ethnic group by a public figure, emphasizing the need for political leaders to condemn insults and protect ethnic harmony.

"Nnamdi Kanu did not admit to inciting violence": Family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nnamdi Kanu's family denied the report that the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB admitted to inciting the public against the police and other security personnel.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, speaking on behalf of the family, described the claim as a misrepresentation of what transpired at the hearing on Tuesday, April 6.

According to Kanu's family, certain news outlets are misrepresenting the court proceedings with misleading headlines that do not reflect the reality.

