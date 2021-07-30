Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah's child modelling agency, Kids Model Africa recently got the internet buzzing after they discovered a beautiful homeless child with brown hair and eyes

Oyinyechi was discovered on the road, got signed to the modelling agency and her first transformation photos lit up the internet

Tiannah has also ensured that Oyinyechi does not go back to her poor living condition, and turned her life around for good with the help of a philanthropist

The story of a homeless beautiful young girl with brown hair and eyes has changed for the better after being discovered and signed to a modelling agency.

The founder of Kid Models Africa, one of the several outfits owned by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, saw Oyinyechi on the street walking home with her sister and he instantly took a liking to her. He followed the young girl home to see her parents.

Oyinyechi and her family meet philanthropist Photo credit: @tiannahsplaceempire

Apart from lighting up the internet with her professional photos, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah made sure to turn around Oyinyechi's life for good.

From street to comfort

In a video the celebrity stylist shared on her Instgarm page, she took Oyinyechi's family to see a philanthropist, and on the spot, their lives changed for the better.

Through the businessman's foundation, Oyinyechi and her siblings bagged a lifetime scholarship.

Not stopping there, he promised to secure an apartment for them and pay for three years upfront while the parents hustle around to save money.

According to Tiannah, neither her nor the agency is out to exploit Oyinyechi and she did not help them to chase clout.

She also added that she would not release the video on a normal day, but she had to put it out because of people who had been making funny remarks.

Excerpt from her long post reads:

"A Big Thank you to my chairman @kazeemroyal @princekeletufoundation He made everything so easy for me , I know millions we had spent on the contents , rebranding and pr alone to push Onyinyechi out there , before We found out about their shelter being demolished, we previously had plans to move them ourselves, also with the fact that the father didn’t have his driving job again and the mom makes hair around the area where ever she finds one , I was more focused on this areas cause long time empowerment is key for me , but @kazeemroyal came on board , not only did he sponsor 3years proper house rent for them , A mini flat , he also Took the 3kids under his scholarship program to take care of their education for life."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments under the post below:

Toniasketokitchen

"Good news!! Happy for them!! May God reward you very well for being their saving grace."

I_am_vikel:

"Wonderful! Respect. More Grace to carry others. God bless you."

Lizzykreativeworld8:

"When God remembers you, nothing's gonna stop his Blessing. Very emotional. Thank you ma."

Tianaah__:

"This is beautiful. God bless you ma."

Nancy_chidinma_:

"God bless you . I respect how you handle situations."

