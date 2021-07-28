Big Brother Naija star, Uriel recently took to social media to complain over the fact that women canped in her ex's DM after she shared a photo of him

The reality star was mad over the fact that some women like to go after another woman's property

Popular footballer, Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia has also taken to social media to shade Uriel for being a hypocrite

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel recently took to social media to complain over the fact that some women like to go after other women's property.

According to the reality star, she had posted a photo of her ex and his DM became filled with advances from women, even those she called her friends.

Jude Ighalo's estranged wife shades BBNaija's Uriel Photo credit: @instablog9ja/@judeighalo/@urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While a lot of people called her out for being protective of a man who is no longer hers, popular footballer, Jude Ighalo's estranged wife, Sonia put her on full shade.

Sonia took to her Instagram story channel to reveal that Uriel is a hypocrite for making such a statement because she (Uriel) slept with Ighalo and still pretended to be friends with her.

She continued by saying that it was high time people started calling out 'yeyebrities' and urged Uriel to stop running her mouth so she would not be exposed on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

View the post as sighted by Legit.ng below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Somia's statement got people talking, read some of the comments sighted below:

Callmedamy:

"Lol, the table is destroyed. She called her out with her full chest."

Socialcrib:

"Women supporting women init?"

Therealginasands:

"E don happen. I won't say I'm shocked tho just disappointed. Don't throw stones in a glass house."

Mommysweetface:

"I love this response, and she said it with her full chest!!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

My waist and curves are natural

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check.

Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape.

Source: Legit