Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has joined numerous Nigerians in celebrating Professor Wole Soyinka

Governor Okowa described the Nobel Laureate as an unstoppable voice on contemporary national issues

The Delta state governor also sent felicitations to his Akwa Ibom state counterpart, Udom Emmanuel who recently turned 55

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Tuesday congratulated literary giant and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, as he clocks 87.

Prof. Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, was the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category.

Governor Okowa also congratulated Udom Emmanuel wh celebrated his 55th birthday recently. Photo credit: Mr Udom Emmanuel

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa rejoiced with the literary icon on the anniversary, noting that Soyinka had remained one of Nigeria’s greatest pride and biggest export to the world.

Okowa stated that Soyinka’s many years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status, great pride to Nigeria, Africa, and the entire black race.

He also extolled Prof. Soyinka for his intellectual sagacity and for being an unstoppable loud voice on contemporary national issues.

According to the governor, Soyinka is a renowned advocate of truth, justice and equity, who always align with the populace in the clamour for good governance across the nation.

Similarly, Governor Okowa has congratulated his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on his 55th birth anniversary.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa commended the Akwa Ibom governor for his audacious industrialisation mission in his state, saying he was an accomplished professional and indefatigable administrator.

He also extolled Emmanuel for his patriotic and unrelenting service to his state and the nation and prayed to God to continue to grant him good health and wisdom to sustain his good works for the people.

He stated that Emmanuel's job and wealth creation programmes had lifted Akwa Ibom sons and daughters out of poverty with the establishment of key industries.

Okowa said that it was heart-warming to note that the ex-banker turned-politician had by dint of acknowledged, hard work, and discipline, won the admiration and respect of Akwa Ibom people and the nation.

