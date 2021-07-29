Toke Makinwa shared her view about the court drama between US singer Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock

The media personality stated that she feels sad that the US singer would be paying Blackstock for child and spousal support

Makinwa argued that the case is different for Nigerian women who are at the mercy of their ex-husbands

Media personality Toke Makinwa is not happy that US singer Kelly Clarkson would be paying a whopping N82m ($200k) to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock monthly for child and spousal support.

According to her, the life of a woman is hard enough and they do not always win.

Toke Makinwa reacts to the court ruling of US singer Kelly Clarkson and her ex-hubby Brandon Blackstock.

Source: Instagram

Toke Makinwa speaks on Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband

Noting that she could understand spousal support, the OAP was, however, confused with the child support.

According to her, Kelly and Brandon own the children and she doesn't have to pay for him to care for his own kids.

Explaining the reason why she's sad that Kelly has to pay her husband despite championing gender equality, Toke said men still earn more than women.

Read her full statement below:

Toke Makinwa reacts to the court drama between US singer Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Source: Instagram

Reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Toke Makinwa's posts.

tamara_ebiere:

“As a feminist”. No, you are a clown and you’re not funny."

thejoeguy:

"Hypocrisy at its finest."

didizecks:

"She's just beating around the bush. Your feminism is one side. You didn't say all these in Dr Dre's case. Double standard. Una Gender Equality get K leg for Nigeria. You only scream that when it favours you."

skinlikecaramell:

"Confused feminist."

0ctober.2nd:

"Why should he be paid to take care of his own kids", that's a question you should ask every woman being paid by a man to take care of theirs also! This feminism thing has got me confused.."

domingo_loso:

"Madame forget story, you no be feminist."

