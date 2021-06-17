A Nigerian man called Elkanem Peter recently got the attention of media personality Toke Makinwa on social media

Peter urged the media personality to watch the way she talks, noting that it was the reason her marriage did not work

The nosy man also stated that Toke's ex-husband Maje Ayida gave her the platform to be the popular media woman that she is

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man called Elkanem Peter got what he deserved after his comment on media personality Toke Makinwa's Instagram page.

The media woman recently shared a video where she stated that she is 5ft3. As expected, her followers and friends took to her comment section to laugh at her joke.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Toke Makinwa slams a man who said she talked too much. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @elkanempeter

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Toke Makinwa Vs Elkanem Peter

In reaction to Toke's post, Elkanem told the media personality that she talked too much, noting that it is not good.

According to Elkanem, it was the reason Toke didn't fit into her ex-husband Maje Ayida's lifestyle.

The comment got Toke's attention and she replied Elkanem. Telling the man to leave her comment section, the media personality said he and her ex-hubby are mad.

Not backing down, Elkanem stated that Maje gave Toke the platform she is riding on and she should be grateful to him.

Read their exchange below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

Fans of Toke stormed Elkanem's page and they dragged him in his comment section.

susan_dada:

"You don old you suppose don get sense than the trolling you dey do now. I guess there's the word "AGBAYA" cause of people like you."

_jiggy_girl:

"It will be hot for the wicked like you. Shameless old man."

bilaw_u:

"I think is Toke that gives maje platform. But are you not too old to be trolling someone doing better than you??"

black.andproud:

"See how you embarrassed yourself."

lade_streamstore:

"No wonder you are actually in hellfire mr maje boyfriend. old man."

Toke Makinwa talks about marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the media personality stated that a person who experiences true love from their partner is just lucky.

The OAP noted that there are no recipes for a successful marriage neither are there rules to what makes it work.

Toke also stated that not everyone will experience true love, adding that two people who find each other and love themselves should count themselves lucky.

Source: Legit Nigeria