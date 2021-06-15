Big Brother Naija 2017 star, Uriel Oputa, has taken to social media to reply people who think that she did surgery to get her body

In a recent post on Instagram, the reality star revealed that she looks snatched because of her good diet, exercise and waist training

Uriel also said that she has nothing against people who decide to do surgery but people should stop discrediting her hard work

It's no longer a big deal for female Nigerian celebrities to get their desired shapes and bodies through surgery, but while that is valid, other women are naturally endowed.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel Oputa recently revealed the routine that keeps her tiny waist and curvy body in check.

BBNaija's Uriel addresses people who think she went under the knife Photo credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

Her revelation was in a reply to people who were discrediting her hard work and attributing her body to surgery.

Transformation through hard work

Uriel in her post asked trolls to get off her back, saying that her body is hundred per cent natural, and they have no idea how much work goes into getting herself to stay in shape.

According to her, she transformed herself through hard work, a good diet, exercise and waist training.

The reality star appealed to people to stop with the negative comments because she is in love with her tiny natural waist and big African hips.

Oputa who has no problem with those getting their bodies worked on also asked people to give natural bodies some credit

Check out the post below:

Fans back Uriel

O.oluwanishola:

"Baby girl!?? You look GOOD!!!!!!"

Sandi_cious:

"Anyone that says you did cosmetic surgery is probably a new follower because I’ve been following this page for a while now and I see all the work you put in. Kudos!"

Chiimamaka:

"They don't know! And you have been transparent about your weight loss journey."

Lycia_specia:

"You solid baby. I love your consistency."

Uriel talks about fame and riches

Uriel has been known to share her thoughts on Instagram and she spoke on the importance of hard work.

Taking to her IG story, the reality star told her fans that nobody owed them anything and that they can make it without others. According to her, money doesn’t grow on trees.

The reality star also made sure to add that being a famous person doesn’t make one rich and that only hard work does that.

Source: Legit