Eric Chelle has confirmed he is set to make two tactical approaches when Nigeria faceoff against Tunisia

Super Eagles coach is considering formation and possession changes ahead of the crucial clash

Nigeria is aiming for early AFCON qualification with a game to spare

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed he is preparing two key tactical approaches for Nigeria’s crucial Group C showdown against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), setting the stage for a fascinating battle in Fez on Saturday, December 27.

After opening their campaign with a 2-1 win over Tanzania, Nigeria sits in a strong position, but Chelle knows Tunisia presents a very different test, one that may require subtle but decisive adjustments.

Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle has hinted he is set to make two tactical changes ahead of Nigeria's match versus Tunisia. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Chelle has built his early Super Eagles identity around a diamond 4-4-2 formation, a system that gave Nigeria control and attacking balance against Tanzania, Aljazeera reports.

The shape allowed Alex Iwobi to influence play centrally while Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman stretched the opposition.

However, against a tactically disciplined Tunisian side, Chelle is open to change, echoing the same thoughts as Wilfred Ndidi.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, the Malian coach admitted he has been weighing his options carefully, hinting that flexibility will define Nigeria’s approach.

“I have two things in mind. To give the ball to Tunisia or continue my philosophy, but I can't tell you which I will go with because Tunisia are a great team.”

The statement suggests Chelle may alter Nigeria’s shape or approach depending on how the game unfolds, keeping Tunisia guessing until kickoff.

Chelle to implement two game plans

Chelle’s comments reveal two contrasting game plans to face off against the Carthage Eagles.

The first would see Nigeria concede possession to Tunisia, drawing the North Africans forward and exploiting spaces with quick transitions.

With Osimhen’s direct running and Lookman’s pace, this approach could punish Tunisia on the counter.

The second game plan is to stick with Chelle’s attacking philosophy, pressing high and dictating the tempo from the opening whistle.

This would require positional discipline and quick ball circulation to break down Tunisia’s organised defensive structure.

Super Eagles target early qualification

There is no sense of panic or reactionary decision-making in Chelle’s tone as he prepares for the crucial clash against Tunisia.

Tunisia are the current Group C leaders after defeating Uganda 3-1 in their opening game. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

His respect for Tunisia, particularly their attacking threat through Elias Achouri, comes across as professional rather than fearful.

Tunisia’s 3-1 win over Uganda, as reported by the BBC, underlined their balance and efficiency, but Chelle believes Nigeria have the tools to respond.

With three points already secured, a positive result against Tunisia would all but guarantee Nigeria’s place in the Round of 16.

Chelle breaks silence after Osimhen’s outburst

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken about Victor Osimhen's angry reaction following his substitution during the 2-1 win over Tanzania in Nigeria’s first game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen was Chelle's third and final substitution during the win, making way for Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu, who saw out the match.

Source: Legit.ng