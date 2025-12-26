Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited survivors of the recent bomb blast at Gamboru Market Mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State

Shettima assured residents of Borno State that the Federal Government remains resolute in its duty to protect lives and property

The survivors are receiving treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital

Maiduguri, Borno State - Vice President Kashim Shettima has visited and condoled with victims of the bomb blast at Gamboru Market Mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Legit.ng reports that a police spokesman has said that at least five people were killed in a bomb explosion in a packed mosque in Nigeria's north-eastern Borno state.

Shettima met with the bomb blast victims receiving medical treatment at the Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

He conveyed the sympathy of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to the people.

Senator Shettima described the attack as senseless violence and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s determination to end insecurity in the state and across the country.

The Spokesman and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, December 26, 2025.

He assured residents of Borno State and Nigerians nationwide that the Tinubu administration remains resolute in its duty to protect lives and property.

In the statement issued via Nkwocha’s X handle, @stanleynkwocha_Shettima said:

“We are here on behalf of the President to sympathise with the victims and to reassure the good people of Borno State and indeed the entire nation, that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to secure the lives and property of our citizens.”

He added that:

“By the grace of God, this madness will soon be brought to an end.”

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital told Shettima that 14 patients were admitted following the blast.

He said one patient tragically died shortly after arrival.

The CMD further stated that seven victims remain on admission, including one in critical condition at the intensive care unit.

He disclosed that five others have been treated and discharged from the hospital.

