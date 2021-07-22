Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe, has disclosed why he once stood surety for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu

The senator explained the circumstances that led to Nnamdi Kanu escaping from the country despite his court case in Abuja

Kanu was recently extradited to Nigeria and placed in the custody of the Department of State Services

FCT, Abuja - Senator Enyinaya Abaribe has said he would agree to stand as sure for Nnamdi Kanu again should the need arise.

The Nation reported that the Senate minority leader made the statement on Wednesday, July 21, during an interview on TVC’s Journalists Hangout.

He stated that he stood surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) because it was a condition imposed by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The lawmaker explained that the court back then ordered that one of the sureties must be a Senator, and as the chairman of the southeast senators caucus then, he had to offer himself as the surety.

Abaribe noted that he would not hesitate to stand as surety for Kanu again given the same circumstances.

Soldiers attacked Kanu

He absolved the IPOB leader of jumping bail, noting that Kanu left the country following an attack by soldiers.

The senator said:

''He (Kanu) said it himself that he ran for his dear life.

“There is a difference between jumping bail and escaping for your life. I went back to court and deposed that on the basis of the principle of ‘last seen’, that the last people seen with him were soldiers of the Nigerian army who were invading his father’s residence.''

Governor Obiano denies involvement in the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu

Meanwhile, the Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied involvement in the rearrest and extradition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obiano who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. James Eze, in a press statement seen by Legit.ng, said there was no truth that Obiano and some other people mentioned by the IPOB worked to deliver Kanu to the Buhari-led federal government.

The governor stated that he has no powers to influence the decisions of Nigeria's security agencies

