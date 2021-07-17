The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) recently listed some people it alleged helped the federal government to apprehend Nnamdi Kanu

One of those listed is the Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who has vehemently denied it

The governor stated that he has no powers to influence the decisions of Nigeria's security agencies

Awka - Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied involvement in the rearrest and extradition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obiano who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. James Eze, in a press statement seen by Legit.ng, said there was no truth that Obiano and some other people mentioned by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) worked to deliver Kanu to the Buhari-led federal government.

Obiano denies plotting against Kanu

The statement read in part:

“The governor of Anambra state had no hand in any plot against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The report is, therefore, a deliberate act of mischief that should be ignored by the general public.”

Ngige also exonerate himself of such plots

Similarly, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has denied being involved in the operation that led to the arrest of Kanu.

Ngige in a statement issued through his media office on Saturday, July 17, told IPOB to stop linking him to the re-arrest of its leader.

He said the operation that led to the arrest of Kanu falls within the mandate of the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies and not the labour ministry.

In a related development, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN on Monday, July 12 reacted to the stance of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to monitor the trial of Kanu.

Malami, in a statement signed by his media aide, Umar Gwandu and seen by Legit.ng, welcomed the formation of the legal team by the group.

The chief law officer of Nigeria maintained that the decision by the Igbo group is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing that is rooted in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

