The House of Reps has explained the reason for repealing and re-enacting the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts

Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, disclosed the reason on Friday, December 26

Agbese also hailed President Bola Tinubu while explaining the role the Nigerian leader played as regards the repeal and re-enactment

Abuja, FCT - Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has explained why the Green Chamber recently repealed and re-enacted the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts.

In a press briefing on Friday, December 26, Agbese said the decision was taken in order to align Nigeria’s budgeting framework with global best practices, enhance transparency, and ease implementation challenges.

Why We Repealed, Re-enacted 2024, 2025 Appropriation Acts, House of Reps Dep Spokesman Agbese Speaks

Source: Facebook

He added that the lawmakers took the step to strengthen accountability at all levels of government while reducing the oversight burden that typically trails budget execution.

“Basically, it is to align the nation’s budgeting system with global and international best practices. It is also to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels, and to lessen the burden of oversight during implementation,” Agbese said.

Agbese also said the decision would pave the way for a single national budget cycle after March 31, 2026.

2025 budget: Agbese hails House committee

Agbese commended the Abubakar Bichi-led House Committee on Appropriations for their prompt work on the re-enactment bill transmitted to the House by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the committee's promptness paved the way for the eventual consideration and passage of the bill before the lawmakers proceeded on their Christmas and New Year holidays.

“By adopting a single budget after March 31, 2026, the Executive will be able to execute the budget without much hassle. When there is a single funding system, it becomes easier to manage cash flow and ensure timely releases,” he added.

Fiscal reforms: Agbese hails Tinubu

Agbese also commended President Tinubu for providing leadership that supports fiscal reforms, adding that the Nigerian leader’s commitment to budget discipline and economic stability is reassuring.

Legit.ng gathers that Agbese's statement comes after President Tinubu made the commitment to end the running of multiple budgets by March 31, 2026.

The president, during the presentation of the 2026 budget, announced that the era of multiple budget implementations in Nigeria will come to an end by March 2026.

The country will operate a single budget anchored on a unified revenue cycle starting from April, Tinubu assured.

Agbese described Tinubu as a listening leader, adding that his commitment to end multiple budgets was in response to calls by lawmakers and other experts.

Why We Repealed, Re-enacted 2024, 2025 Appropriation Acts, House of Reps Dep Spokesman Agbese Speaks

Source: Facebook

PDP reacts to Tinubu’s 2026 budget

In another report, President Tinubu’s ₦58.18 trillion 2026 budget has drawn sharp criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which labelled it a “Budget of Consolidated Renewed Sufferings”.

The opposition argued that despite claims of economic growth, poverty, rising living costs, and insecurity remain widespread across Nigeria.

The PDP insisted that the fiscal plan enriches the governing class while ordinary citizens continue to endure hardship.

Source: Legit.ng