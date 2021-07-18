The political tussle rocking the Zamafara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another twist

Abdul-Aziz Yari, a former Zamfara state governor, Abdul-Aziz Yari, was the leader of the party in the state has lambasted Yerima

According to him, Yerima who was also a former governor of the state, almost sabotaged the formation of the APC in the state

Gusau, Zamfara - A former Zamfara state governor, Abdul-Aziz Yari, has lambasted his predecessor in office, Ahmad Sani Yerima, over the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leadership reports that Yari declared that when the ruling APC was formed by 11 of them, Yerima was sabotaging the initiatives.

Former governor Yari blasts his predecessor in office, Ahmed Yerima. Credit: Channels TV

Legit.ng gathered that he made this known while speaking during a meeting with stakeholders from the four local government areas of the northern senatorial district.

According to him, when APC was formed, Yarima was playing a double standard between the ANPP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

“Let me state that when we were forming APC, myself and other ACN, CPC and ANPP governors, Sen Yarima was viewed as a mole in the movement.

“Let me challenge Senator Yerima if he supported or voted for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 election. Why is he involving himself in a party he didn’t support during the election?”

However, the former governor said with recent political developments in the state, he vowed to expose more dirty secrets of Yerima for the public to understand clearly, the true picture of the former senator.

Yari, therefore, cautioned APC national leadership to be cautious about Yerima, as his main mission was to destroy the party through a game of hide and seek.

Governor Matawalle sends a warning message to his deputy Aliyu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, warned his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu not to dare him.

It was reported that Matawalle gave the warning on Saturday, July 17, when reacting to a political rally that the deputy governor held to reaffirm his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Zamfara governor said it was disrespectful for Aliyu to have held the rally without permission, bearing in mind the current security situation in the state.

He stated that he would give the deputy governor the treatment he deserves if he does not conduct himself properly.

Source: Legit.ng