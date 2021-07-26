The governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condemned the rejection of e-transmission of the election results

Members of the upper legislative chamber had given conditional approval for the electronic transmission of the poll results

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto state, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said there is a need for free, fair and credible elections in the country

Bauchi, Bauchi - Amid the controversy over the rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has finally reacted.

The Nation reports that the governors, however, maintained that the National Assembly must approve electronic transmission of election results.

PDP governors have said that there is going back on electronic transmission of results. Credit: Official PDP.

Legit.ng gathered that the National Assembly had rejected the proposal during a plenary on Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the proposed electronic transmission of election results was not yet feasible in the country.

In their reaction, the PDP governors insisted the National Assembly must enact laws to make it possible.

In a ten-point-communique at the end of its meeting in Bauchi, the capital of Bauchi state on Monday, July 26, the chairman of the governors’ forum, Waziri Tambuwa said the governors identified the need for free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Tambuwal also called on the National Assembly to entrench Electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence

He said:

“On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, the Governors identified the need for free, fair and credible elections in the country and called on the National Assembly to entrench Electronic transmission of results of elections in the nation’s electoral jurisprudence.”

The governor also requested the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure votes of all Nigerians count.

NCC says it can’t guarantee 100% safety of e-transmission of results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that barely 24 hours after the resolution of the Senate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it cannot guarantee total safety for the electronic transmission of results.

It was reported that federal lawmakers had a rowdy session as debates over the inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act Amendment took centre stage in the chambers on Thursday, July 15, in Abuja.

An executive commissioner of the NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, told lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Friday, July 16, that while concerns over the electronic transmission of results are genuine, no system can guarantee a 100% shield from hacking.

