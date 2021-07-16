The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reacted to the resolution of the Senate on the electronic transmission of results

Adeleke Adewolu, an executive commissioner of the NCC, said on Friday, July 16, that the commission can't guarantee 100% safety for e-transmission

According to him, poll results can be recorded and thereafter uploaded in places where there is a good network

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FECT, Abuja - Barely 24 hours after the resolution of the Senate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it cannot guarantee total safety for the electronic transmission of results.

Channels TV reports that the NCC explained that no system is completely free from hackers.

Legit.ng gathered that federal lawmakers had a rowdy session as debates over the inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act Amendment took centre stage in the chambers on Thursday, July 15, in Abuja.

Senate has approved conditional transmission of election results. Credit: Nigerian Senate.

Source: Facebook

An executive commissioner of the NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, told lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Friday, July 16, that while concerns over the electronic transmission of results are genuine, no system can guarantee a 100% shield from hacking.

Adeleke admitted that this cannot be compared with the real-time upload, adding that the House of Representatives had failed to reach an agreement over the controversial clause.

He, however, explained that for areas without such coverage, poll results can be recorded and thereafter uploaded in places where there is a network.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the NCC would give further clarifications on the Electoral Act with a major focus on section 52(3).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Tambuwal berates Senate for subjecting INEC’s power to NCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, said the Senate's decision to subject INEC's constitutional power to conduct elections to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is unconstitutional.

It was reported that Tambuwal, who is a former speaker of the House of Representatives, said this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, July 15.

Governor Tambuwal also stated the mode of election and transmission of results were critical parts of the conduct, supervision, undertaking and organisation of elections in Nigeria.

Source: Legit Newspaper