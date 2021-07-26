Things have taken a new turn with the arrival of ladies in the Shine Ya Eyes season of the BBNaija show

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Beatrice gave an unexpected compliment to Yerins

However, some fans on social media are suggesting that the compliment from Beatrice was only a stylish way of throwing a jab at Yerins

The Shine Ya Eyes season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show picked up fully on Sunday, July 25, as 11 ladies joined guys who had already made their entry a day before.

Shortly after the live show, 28-year-old Beatrice was joined by one of the male housemates, a medical doctor, Yerins, who assisted her in settling into the house.

BBNaija: Beatrice leaves Yerins speechless with weird compliment. Photo: @bigbronaija

However, in the middle of their conversation, Beatrice pointed out that she likes Yerin’s set of naturally brown teeth. According to her, there are people who pay to change the colour of their teeth.

Yerins, however, seemed to have been caught off-guard about the compliment as he didn’t know what to say for a few seconds.

Noticing the awkwardness that her compliment may have caused, Beatrice went on to encourage the young man to proudly show off his teeth.

Watch a clip of the conversation sighted online below:

Fans react to Beatrice’s compliment

After a video of the conversation surfaced online, some fans of the show pointed out that the compliment from Beatrice was an indirect insult.

Read comments below:

main.drizzle said:

"That one there was a violation."

stephenieefe said:

"What an indirect insult ...na was."

saratucharles2 said:

"Lol that sounds like an insult even d guy shock."

painsanddrugs said:

"That's respectfully Savage."

ehii__xxv said:

"Compliment wey be like insult."

modupeola4487 said:

"Beatrice take your time.dere."

tomilola_xo said:

"That’s my first time hearing it oo. You think you can just say anything, just be in his position and see how it is."

