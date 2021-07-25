The 2021 Big Brother Naija Day 2 saw several beautiful female housemates joining the boys in the house

The third female housemate to join the show is Jackie B, a single mother of one from Adamawa state

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled several photos with her adorable boy displayed across her Instagram page

Day two of the 2021 Big Brother Naija has got several fans glued to their television screens and it appears the 2021 set has their first single mum housemate in the person of Jackie B.

The housemate is a proud mother of one. Photo credit: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

My son encouraged me to come on the show - Jackie

The curvaceous housemate opened up about her love for her son during her interview with Ebuka where she revealed he encouraged her to be on the show.

According to her, she wouldn't have been on the show if he didn't want it. Jackie B also flaunted a cute neon badge her son gave her before she left him to come for the show.

With how well she spoke about her love for her son, Legit.ng took a trip to her Instagram page and below are eight beautiful photos of Jackie B and her son:

1. Mother's Day

2. Studio shot

3. Christmas photoshoot

4. In matching fits

5. Mother-son lunch date

6. Another Mother's Day

7. Out with little man

8. Proud mummy moment

