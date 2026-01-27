Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has named his greatest five-a-side team after the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The Galatasaray forward scored four goals at the continental tournament before resuming club duties

The Nigerian international set a new milestone in the Turkish club's history as the fastest player to reach 50 goals

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has named his top five Nigerian players, notably omitting former captain Sunday Oliseh.

The 27-year-old was absent when Nigeria defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 in the third-place match at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on January 16.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen names his greatest five-a-side team, excluding Sunday Oliseh. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen impressed at the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring four goals, an improvement on his 2023 AFCON campaign, where he found the net once.

The former Lille striker also sparked controversy during Nigeria’s 4-0 victory over Mozambique after confronting teammate Ademola Lookman following an avoidable incident.

Osimhen returned to action in the Turkish league, scoring his 13th goal of the season and his 50th goal for Galatasaray against Fatih Karagumruk.

He became the fastest player to reach half a century of goals for the Istanbul-based club.

Osimhen snubs Sunday Oliseh

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen failed to mention Sunday Oliseh in his greatest five-a-side.

Speaking with B/R Football, the Serie A winner tagged his teammate Calvin Bassy as the greatest defender currently in Africa.

The Galatasaray star mentioned Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo and Bolton legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha on his side. He said:

"At the back I will have Calvin Bassey 100% not because he is my brother but he's actually one of the best or the best defender in Africa at the moment.

Watch the video:

"In the midfield (John) Mikel, Kanu (Nwankwo), (Austin Jay Jay) Okocha, they have to play. In the attack is Odion Ighalo; for goalkeeper, I will choose Enyeama," according to African Soccer.

The duo of Jay-Jay Okocha and Odion Ighalo are big admirers of Victor Osimhen and have always offered guidance whenever he finds himself on the wrong side of the media.

Fans react to Osimhen's squad

@Elizabeth_t45 said:

"Victor Osimhen's ideal Nigerian 5-a-side team skips a goalie: Taribo West at the back, John Obi Mikel, Jay-Jay Okocha in midfield, Nwankwo Kanu, and Odion Ighalo up front. Solid picks."

@akaraooogun wrote:

"Was too sure he would add Mikel."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen names Calvin Bassey the best defender in Africa following his performance at the 2025 AFCON. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@AltSenseii added:

"Bassey has been brutally good but I probably do not agree."

@GABRIEL_AM12 said:

"Loving how he's repping current beasts and legends in one lineup. Football at its best—players building the ultimate teams. What a vibe." 🔥

@__footballbuzz wrote:

"That five-a-side is about to be pure chaos.🔥

"If Osimhen’s in charge, you already know it’s pace, power and vibes. 🇳🇬💪"

Oliseh accuses Osimhen of costing Nigeria AFCON title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has accused Victor Osimhen of costing Nigeria the title at the recently-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Oliseh has called the moment Osimhen and Ademola Lookman clashed at AFCON 2025 as the turning point that cost Nigeria the title.

Source: Legit.ng