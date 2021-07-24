While season 6 of the much anticipated Big Brother Naija reality TV show kicked-off today, a housemate has already carved a niche for himself that has seen his profile verified on Instagram even before the show started.

The verification part is interesting considering that most BBNaija stars usually get their social media profiles verified weeks or months upon leaving the Big Brother's house - It is not everytime you see a new housemate already verified before the show.

Boma is an indigene of both Rivers state and Delta state Photo Credit: @bomaakpore

Legit.ng presents 5 interesting facts about verified Boma.

1. His real name and place of birth

Boma's real name is Boma Martins Akpore, a post on the verified Instagram handle of the Shine Ya Eye edition contestant confirms.

His reality TV name was obviously taken from his first name.

2. His place of birth

The widely travelled personality is Lagos-born.

Not only that, Boma who is an only child of his parents was also raised in Lagos.

3. He is an indigene of two Nigerian states

You read that right! Boma holds what can be tagged 'dual citizenship' of two states in Nigeria namely Rivers state and Delta State.

It is safe to say he has three considering his Lagos place of birth.

4. Boma is multifaceted

What this means is that Boma is engaged into numerous occupations. He is an actor, model, footballer and mixologist.

He was the youngest model to grace the runway of the Nigerian Fashion Week in 2004.

5. He had a dream of becoming a soccer player

Growing up Boma had always loved soccer and nursed the ambition of playing it professionally until modelling came calling.

He kicked off his modelling career in 2003 and hasn't looked back ever since.

