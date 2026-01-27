Bello Turji: APC Speaks on Rumoured Registration of Notorious Bandit Leader as Member
- APC, at the national level, has dismissed the membership slip linked to bandit leader Bello Turji, branding it a fabrication
- Zamfara APC clarified that Turji's alleged registration with it is an attempt to tarnish the party's image
- A prominent former presidential aide condemned public belief in Turji's membership as a sign of misinformation
Gusau, Zamfara State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to disregard the party membership slip featuring notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.
In a statement by Felix Morka, APC's national spokesperson, the party asserted that the supposed membership slip linked to Turji is fake.
Per Vanguard, the APC’s statement partly reads:
“All digital parameters represented on the fake slip bear no connection to our Party’s membership register. For example, the slip purports to be registered in a nonexistent “Ward 13” of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State which only has 10 Wards. All other information paraded on the fake slip are nonexistent and certainly not contained in our membership database."
The APC added via X:
“This vile fabrication is the handiwork of mischief makers out to hoodwink and confuse members of the public for their own sinister objectives.”
APC Zamfara denies Turji’s 'membership'
In the same vein, the Zamfara chapter of the APC disassociated itself from claims that Turji had registered as a party member, describing the circulated membership slip as forged, The Nation noted.
In a statement, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party’s spokesperson in the state, said the fake slip was a deliberate attempt by mischievous actors to tarnish the party’s image and undermine its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise across the state.
Furthermore, Gusau explained that no individual can be validly registered without a National Identification Number (NIN), a requirement Turji is unlikely to meet, rendering the purported membership slip invalid and exposing the efforts of those attempting to discredit the party.
Ahmad calls Turji report absurd
Similarly, a former presidential aide to late President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, expressed surprise that some people he considers elite believed the report.
Ahmad, a stalwart of the ruling APC, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, January 27:
“Sometimes, you are simply left without words to describe a situation. It is deeply troubling how some people, who consider themselves educated and civilized, can genuinely believe that Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader, would join a political party and even more absurdly, choose the All Progressives Congress.
“A fake photo of Turji’s APC e-registration slip is currently circulating and is sadly being accepted as genuine by many. This speaks less about politics and more about the dangerous spread of misinformation and the alarming absence of critical thinking, which unfortunately has sunk in our public space.”
Soldiers kill Turji's lieutenant
Legit.ng earlier reported that troops of the 8 Division neutralised Turji's lieutenant, Kachalla Kallamu, during a coordinated operation in Sabon Birni.
Soldiers recovered multiple rifles and ammunition after a prolonged gunfight that forced the terrorists to retreat across a stream.
