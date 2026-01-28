A Nigerian lady has shared her reason for intentionally denying her secondary school classmate whom she bumped into

In a viral tweet shared via her official X account, she disclosed the major cause of her behaviour on that day

While some people understood her situation, many others criticised her for behaving the way she did

A Nigerian lady's explanation for snubbing an old friend has sparked a heated debate on social media.

The incident, which was shared on her X account, garnered massive attention and reactions from viewers on the platform.

Lady snubs secondary school classmate

The lady, @wunmiiberry on X, disclosed that she deliberately ignored her secondary school classmate, who was driving a luxury car and claimed to recognise her.

According to her tweet, her classmate was driving a Lexus and greeted her, but she chose to ignore her.

She expressed anger over the encounter, implying that her friend's sudden display of familiarity was unwelcome.

In her words:

"I just denied my secondary school mate, she dey inside Lexus dey tell me say she sabi me. Rvbbish. Secondary school mate but na inside Lexus memory come back?"

Many social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with some defending the lady's actions and others labelling her behaviour as rude.

Reactions as lady denies former classmate

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ms Logical said:

"From classmate to stranger in one ignition."

Okey Wize said:

"And I was only going to tell you about our reunion happening in Dominica, and that it is all-expense paid."

Chindy said:

"And she will see this and know she was right all along. Sometimes it's what you tell yourself that matters dear."

Demola reacted:

"Remembered when I saw one of my classmate too at a phone repair shop gurl came down from a gle 2024 model. Me wey me and my papa Dey argue say 70k too much for my panel wey we come repair. Sis called my name look me smile. Omoh me I no know you oo."

Choco Money said:

"I went to deliver paint to my secondary school one time. I left in jss3, the principal said I looked familiar. Told her my oga said he will deliver the rest tomorrow morning. Na me she wan whine."

Am lifted said:

"Hmmmm. That’s pride they say. You never can tell how you might be helped in life."

Boss Ycent said:

"Being inside Lexus doesn't mean she's the owner shaa. BELIEVE ME!!!"

Ezzey Bright reacted:

"Wrong face Biko. Bfor you start to Dey pressure person for wetin never Dey."

Amakae added:

"Did she commit a crime for being successful? Because I don't get why you downgraded yourself."

