The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is tto hold a governors' forum meeting in Bauch on Sunday, July 25

This is why Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state was in the state capital in the evening of Sunday

Nothing official has been said by the opposition party as to what the agenda of the said meeting is

Bauchi - Nigerian governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are expected to be in Bauchi for a crucial meeting on Sunday, July 25.

For the purpose of the meeting, whose agenda is yet to made public, a prominent southeast governor, Ifeanyi ugwuanyi (Enugu), arrived the state on Sunday evening.

The governor said he was received by a delegation of the state government (Photo: Gov. Ugwuanyi News Update)

On his Facebook page, Governor Ugwuanyi said he was received at the airport by top Bauchi state government delegation led by the deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela.

