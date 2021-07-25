Yoruba rulers in Benin are currently in the Republic of Benin to discuss Sundy Igboho, the southwest activist

The paramount traditional rulers are meeting in Ajase, a neighbouring location to Adjohoun in Benin

This meeting is coming on the heels on the adjournment of the activist's extradition hearing in Cotonou

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Traditional rulers in Yoruba held a crucial meeting on Sunday, July 25, in the Ajase area of Benin Republic to brainstorm over the issue of Sunday Igboho's extradition.

The meeting is said to be held at the palace of a prominent monarch in Adjohoun which is not far from Ajase, Punch reports.

The meeting is being held in Ajase (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Source: Instagram

Among those present at the meeting are Alajashe of Ajase from Port Novo, Alajohoun of Adjohoun, and a representative of the Oba of Benin, Sahara Reporter added.

Sunday Igboho: Ooni takes crucial decision, sends message to Yoruba leaders

Meanwhile, in order to take an objective look into the arrest and possible extradition of Sunday Igboho, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had inaugurated a 28-member committee of south-west leaders.

Akin Osuntokun, the committee coordinator, on Thursday, July 22, disclosed that the panel will investigate issues surrounding the activist's ordeals.

Osuntokun disclosed that the committee had been set up in June, adding that it is only a coincidence that the news is coming on the heels of Igboho's arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus.

“The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou.

"Nonetheless, the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future.”

Beninoise court to hear Igboho extradition case on Thursday, July 22

In another report, a court in Benin Republic had fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba activist.

This scheduled hearing was disclosed by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Wednesday, July 21.

Source: Legit.ng