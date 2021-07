A court in Benin Republic has fixed Thursday, July 22, to convene for the extradition hearing of Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba activist.

This scheduled hearing was disclosed by Igboho's spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on Wednesday, July 21, PM News reports.

The Yoruba secessionist who is still in the custody of Brigade criminelle in Cotonou will know his fate during the hearing, The Nation added.

Source: Legit.ng